Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation talks cancellation of competitions (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has commented on the cancellation of the competitions as part of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Trend reports on March 17.

“The qualification competitions of the World Cup were held at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 12-13,” AGF said. “The finals were cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus in the world.”

The AGF expressed gratitude to all members of the local Organizing Committee and the volunteers who collaborated with it, who made efforts day and night to eliminate all the difficulties that had arisen before the arrival of delegations in Baku and after the cancellation of the finals.

“Despite the difficult situation in the world, everybody involved in gymnastics united in Azerbaijan,” AGF said. “Everything possible was done to receive the world stars of gymnastics in a healthy atmosphere. All delegations have already left Baku.”

AGF is grateful to the International Gymnastics Federation and delegations for understanding of the cancellation of the finals in connection with the implementation of preventive and urgent measures, and in general, for participation in competitions. The World Cup competitions would not have taken place without the support of the relevant structures and other organizations.

AGF expressed sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, the Secretariat of the Azerbaijani First Vice President, the State Migration Service, the State Security Service, the Public Security Department of the Interior Ministry, Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Food Safety Agency, the State Border Service, the General Customs Department on Air Transport, ASAN Visa Department, Azerbaijan Airlines OJSC for the great support.