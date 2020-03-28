Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry: Entry, exit from Gazakh district restricted (VIDEO)

Society 28 March 2020 12:51 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry: Entry, exit from Gazakh district restricted (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

Trend:

Due to the special quarantine regime, entry and exit from Gazakh district are restricted,Trend reports referring to the regional press service group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ganja on March 28.

According to the ministry, the officers of the Gazakh district police department are taking a number of measures due to the special quarantine regime announced by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the requirements of the special regime, from the morning of March 27 restrictions for the entry and exit from the district have been applied, the ministry said.

In addition, officers of the district police department urged the population to stay indoors.

Also, explanatory talks were conducted with people over 65 years of age. The police officers, reminding them of the requirements of a special quarantine regime, once again emphasized that these measures serve to protect the health of citizens and to prevent other consequences caused by the coronavirus infection.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Analyst: Ties with Armenia won't bring economic benefits to Serbia
Analyst: Ties with Armenia won't bring economic benefits to Serbia
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran sees increase in citizens infected with COVID-19 Iran 14:19
BP has no changes to its plans in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:10
Iran announces products exported via Astara customs checkpoint Business 13:52
Demand on Georgian canning factory products decreases Business 13:51
Chinese FM says China ready to help Azerbaijan fight coronavirus Politics 13:49
Iran launches mass production of coronavirus diagnostic tests Iran 13:42
Coronavirus cases increase in Georgia Georgia 13:38
Foreign direct investment in Georgia's mining sector increases Business 13:37
U.S. Department of State, USAID providing $1.7M in health assistance to help Azerbaijan Politics 13:27
Value of exported products via Astara customs announced in Iran Business 13:20
Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry: Entry, exit from Sheki district restricted (PHOTO) Society 13:13
Coronavirus cases count exceeds 200 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:04
Most popular transport for visiting Turkey revealed Turkey 13:02
Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry: Entry, exit from Gazakh district restricted (VIDEO) Society 12:51
China's success in curbing coronavirus spread affected oil market - Iran's official Oil&Gas 12:50
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Moldova through its ports Turkey 12:49
Iran opens its first mobile coronavirus lab (PHOTO) Iran 12:41
Total amount of donations to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus announced Economy 12:40
BP: 3D seismic survey program on Block D230 completed successfully Oil&Gas 12:35
Iran reveals funds allocated to battle coronavirus spread Iran 12:26
Turkey names new minister of transport and infrastructure World 12:15
Iran's export down since early March Business 12:09
Online supermarket created with help of Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs Economy 12:06
Iran talks investments made in Persian Gulf Mining and Metal Industries SEZ Business 11:59
Forecast growth in new solar, wind plants to be wiped out for 2020 Oil&Gas 11:33
Exports of products up in Iran's Isfahan province Business 11:29
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Georgia through its ports Turkey 11:26
Oil price slump could lead to flow of capital towards renewable energy Oil&Gas 11:17
Production shut-ins amid lower oil prices may be substantial this time Oil&Gas 11:11
Azerbaijani company begins production of pure alcohol Business 11:11
Gross external debt of Georgia increases Business 10:28
International Investment Position of Georgia down Business 10:28
Iranian currency rates for March 28 Finance 10:28
Azerbaijan's parliament discloses MPs' coronavirus test results Politics 10:27
Iran announces number of wells drilled in oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 10:25
Azerbaijan’s Salyan District Executive Power announces tender for repair services Tenders 10:19
Azerbaijan’s Salyan District Executive Power announces tender Tenders 10:17
Anglo Asian Mining continuing with gold production in Azerbaijan Business 10:13
Iran's president urges for proper implementation of social distancing plan Iran 10:10
WB provides additional support to improving efficiency and innovation in Azerbaijan’s judicial system Finance 10:05
Outlook for oil market remains bleak in near-term Oil&Gas 10:03
Kazakhstan increasing furniture, wood imports from Turkey Turkey 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:46
Coronavirus significantly affects real estate market of Georgia Georgia 09:45
Iran develops medkits for coronavirus testing Iran 09:44
Iran hopes to curb and even eliminate coronavirus spread in upcoming weeks Iran 09:40
Iran's housing sales drop due to coronavirus outbreak Business 09:33
Georgian Poti port receives permission for expansion Business 09:25
Georgian TPP receives electricity generating license Oil&Gas 09:22
Galt & Taggart Investment Bank forecasts possible coronavirus impact on Georgian economy Business 09:21
Review of car re-exports statistics in Georgia Business 09:18
Review of Georgian banking sector external debt Business 09:14
NATO praises Georgia’s efforts against coronavirus World 09:03
TAP to shape Italy’s gas market in several ways: WoodMac Oil&Gas 09:03
Australia tightens social distancing rules to combat coronavirus Other News 08:58
U.S. COVID-19 cases top 100,000 as deaths surpass 1,500 US 08:17
Number of COVID-19 cases increases in Georgia Georgia 07:21
Brunei reports first coronavirus death World 06:23
Mexico registers 717 coronavirus cases, and 12 total deaths Other News 05:32
Turkey to cancel all int'l flights over COVID-19 fears Turkey 04:53
Chile government negotiates bill-paying delay for poor as coronavirus bites World 03:57
Oman announces 22 new cases of coronavirus, 131 in total Arab World 01:41
Four passengers die on cruise ship with coronavirus outbreak off Panama Other News 00:58
Belgium extends lockdown period until April 18 Europe 27 March 23:50
COVID-19 death toll rises to 12 in Israel Israel 27 March 23:19
Italy has yet to hit coronavirus peak, lockdown set to be extended Europe 27 March 22:08
Azerbaijan tightens special quarantine regime Society 27 March 21:08
How EU gas markets prepared for coronavirus? Oil&Gas 27 March 20:58
British PM Johnson has coronavirus, self-isolates in Downing Street Europe 27 March 20:33
Azercell called on Azerbaijanis to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic Society 27 March 19:10
43 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 27 March 18:48
Greenfields Petroleum announces agreement to defer payment of its senior secured debt Oil&Gas 27 March 17:36
Azerbaijan’s president signs decree to exempt import of some medical supplies from VAT Politics 27 March 17:21
Azerbaijan's Azeltech talks difficulties in buying composite materials for production ICT 27 March 17:15
AZAL talks rules for flights on Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku routes for Azerbaijani citizens Society 27 March 16:44
Azerbaijan's logistic company talks reasons for decline in freight traffic volumes ICT 27 March 16:28
Operation of express buses to airport limited in Azerbaijan Society 27 March 16:23
Azerbaijan restricts entry/exit from regions Society 27 March 16:10
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Cesme announced Turkey 27 March 16:07
Azerbaijan's parliament to discuss joining another international document Politics 27 March 16:01
Azerbaijani MPs to sit no less than 2 meters apart at parliament's session Politics 27 March 15:50
Current account deficit reaches its historical minimum in Georgia Finance 27 March 15:45
Volume of cargo transshipment from Slovenia through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 27 March 15:45
Volume of cargo transshipment from Tunisia through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 27 March 15:19
Georgia increases imports of chemical products from Turkey Turkey 27 March 15:17
Georgian TBC Bank signs loan agreement with OPEC Fund Finance 27 March 15:11
BOTAS International Limited reveals volume of oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 27 March 15:11
Volume of loans issued by commercial banks of Georgia decreases Finance 27 March 15:10
S&P talks Kazakhstan's mitigation of current oil price shock effects Oil&Gas 27 March 14:59
Volume of cargo transshipment from Iran through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 27 March 14:53
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Lebanon through its ports Turkey 27 March 14:50
Volume of cargo transshipment from Libya through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 27 March 14:48
Volume of cargo transshipment from Romania through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 27 March 14:44
Azerbaijan reveals volume of cargo transportation by all modes of transport Transport 27 March 14:41
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Algeria through its ports Turkey 27 March 14:39
All ventures to suspend operation in two Kazakh cites to battle coronavirus Kazakhstan 27 March 14:13
Movement of transit trucks ensured in Azerbaijan, says ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 27 March 14:11
Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry increases number of tents at border reception and sorting points (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 27 March 14:05
Coronavirus cases detected in two more Kazakh regions for first time Kazakhstan 27 March 13:43
Belavia extends flight suspension to Georgia Transport 27 March 13:23
All news