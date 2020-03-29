Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs supports local production of hand sanitizers
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) has supported the local production of hand sanitizers, Trend reports referring to the Agency.
Hand sanitizers manufactured by the Laric Chemical local company have already been supplied to the consumers, organizations and enterprises in one and five liter packs.
Latest
Mehriban Aliyeva: Up-to-the-minute decisions of doctors, their professional knowledge and skills, their dedication and compassion are our main weapon and hope (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service automatically accepted all requests from foreigners to extend their stay
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of “Yeni klinika” medical institution in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BP continues operations in Azerbaijan in strict compliance with Cabinet of Ministers' recommendations