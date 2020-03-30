Another innovation at UNEC

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has joined “Coursera for Campus” program of Stanford University (USA).

UNEC students have the opportunity to participate free of charge in 4262 online courses on 400 specialties from 18 leading universities and companies around the world (Duke University, University of London, Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, Illinois University, University of Michigan, UC San Diego University, Univeristy of Virginia, Hong Kong University, Indian School of Business, HEC Paris School of Management, University of Colorado, Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, University of Los Andes of Colombia, Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Şirkətlər: IBM, Google, Intel).

Upon completion of “Coursera for Campus” courses, UNEC bachelors and masters will be exempted from the examinations in those subjects. 1980 UNEC students and 12 teachers have already registered and started classes.