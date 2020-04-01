61 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 61 new coronavirus cases, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on April 1.

The infected individuals have been placed in special hospitals.

Some 359 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Twenty-six of them have recovered, five died.

Currently, 328 people are undergoing medical treatment in the hospitals.

The health condition of seven of the patients is severe, the health condition of 17 people - moderate severe, others’ health condition is stable.

The appropriate measures are being taken in connection with the medical check-up of 4,518 people placed in various quarantine zones.

Over the past period, about 35,000 tests were carried out in connection with new cases of the infection.