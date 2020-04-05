Azerbaijan prepares video instructions on rules of using sms-permission system
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5
Trend:
Azerbaijan has prepared the video instructions on the rules of using sms-permission system, Trend reports referring to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.
The video instructions envisage the detailed information about the rules of using the sms-permission system.
