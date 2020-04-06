Azerbaijan’s Regional Development Public Association creating web portal for those who need help and want to render it

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Regional Development Public Association is creating a social web portal for those who need help and want to render it, Trend reports on April 6 referring to the association.

The association is creating the portal that will virtually unite people who want to render social assistance to low-income families in Azerbaijan during the special quarantine regime within the measures being carried out by the Azerbaijani government to combat coronavirus.

After people in need for assistance, as well as individuals and legal entities wishing to help them, are registered on the website, their coordination will be ensured and appropriate assistance will be rendered.