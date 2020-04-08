Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units discloses number of people on quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

Today, more than 3,000 citizens are on quarantine in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 8, Trend reports.