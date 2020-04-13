Azerbaijan introduces fishing moratorium

Society 13 April 2020 10:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan introduces fishing moratorium

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

A seasonal fishing moratorium has been announced in Azerbaijan, Hikmat Alizade, director of the State Environmental Safety Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan told reporters, Trend reports.

Alizade noted that the protection of fish stocks existing in natural pools is one of the most pressing issues on agenda.

He called on all individuals and legal entities involved in fishing not to fish during the prohibited period, and to comply with the rules.

