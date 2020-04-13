Azerbaijan confirms 50 more COVID-19 cases; 39 patients recover, 1 dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 50 more COVID-19 cases, while 39 patients have recovered and 1 died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

A 65-year-old-citizen whose coronavirus test results turned out to be positive died.

So far, 1,148 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan; 289 of them recovered, 12 people died, and 847 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 25 people of them is severe, the condition of 30 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

The appropriate measures are taken in connection with the medical treatment of 2,373 people placed in various quarantine zones in the country.