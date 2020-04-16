Assistant to Azerbaijani president: No plans to resume int’l flights even in May

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The resumption of international flights, even in May, has not been envisaged in Azerbaijan yet, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.

Hajiyev added that during this period, passenger transportation will not be allowed except for special charter flights.

The assistant to the president emphasized that these measures are being taken to prevent the penetration of virus and reinfection.