About 113M manat transferred to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus (UPDATE)

The amount of donations made to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus revealed, Trend reports on Apr. 22.

Up to date, 112,849,265 manat ($66,381,920.5) has been transferred to the fund.

Among those who donated, 3,150 people are legal persons, and 10,508 - individuals.

The Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was established by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 19, 2020.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Apr. 22)