Azerbaijan to partially soften coronavirus restrictions - Operational Headquarters
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24
Trend:
It has been decided to soften some of the restrictions introduced as preventive measures to combat coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 24 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the country.
