TABIB: Azerbaijan reveals COVID-19 cases among compatriots arriving from Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9
Trend:
The cases of the coronavirus infection have been revealed among compatriots in Azerbaijan who recently arrived from Russia, Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet’s Cabinet on May 9, Trend reports.
