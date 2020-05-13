Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for making decision on opening borders with other countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan will be unable to open its borders till May 31, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 13.

"The government will make a decision on this issue after May 31,” the spokesperson said. “The first country with which Azerbaijan will open the borders is unknown. Perhaps, first of all, the borders will be opened with neighboring countries and then flights with other countries will be resumed."