Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendment on fines for not wearing masks

Society 2 June 2020 14:21 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Parliament discussed issue of fines for not wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic at the parliamentary meeting on June 2, Trend reports.

The corresponding amendment to the Code on Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan was discussed by MPs in the third reading.

According to the amendment, fines will be imposed for violation of the requirements established by the relevant executive authority in connection with the use of personal protective equipment during epidemic, sanitary-hygienic and quarantine regimes. Furthermore, for failure to prevent the violation of these requirements, the fines for physical persons is 50 manat ($29.4), for officials - 100 manat ($58.8), and for legal entities - 200 manat ($117.6).

For repeated violation of Article 211.2 of the Code by a person who has received an administrative penalty from the date of entry into force of the decision to impose an administrative penalty until the end of the anti-epidemic, sanitary-hygienic and quarantine regimes, fines for individuals will amount to 100 manat ($58.8), for officials - 200 manat ($117.6), and legal entities - 400 manat ($235.2).

After discussions, the amendments were put to a vote and adopted.

