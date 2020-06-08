Baku residents to receive pensions in preferential order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

The State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population made some changes to improve the quality of services for pensioners, Trend reports on June 8 referring to the ministry.

According to the change, in the Nasimi, Nizami and Surakhani districts of Baku pensions were granted in a preferential order, according to working conditions.

Information regarding persons granted benefits on seniority pensions has been transferred from the district branches of the State Social Protection Fund to the Fund’s Office of Appointments for the Special Conditions.

In this regard, from June 2020, pensions will be issued to these persons on the 14-16th day of each month.

For details, the pensioners (persons who have been granted pensions for preferential and special conditions) of the mentioned districts of Baku, can contact the State Social Protection Fund Office at: (+994 12) 563 55 46; (+994 12) 563 55 47.