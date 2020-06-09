Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Domestic flights to be resumed soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The domestic flights will be resumed in Azerbaijan from June 15, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku during a briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 9.

“First of all, the flights to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be resumed,” the spokesman added.

"The relevant rules will be followed during the flights,” Mammadov said. “The [charter] flights to Azerbaijan from abroad are being made. Some 130 people have returned from Dagestan today. All of them are on quarantine now. As many as 210 people will arrive from New York to Baku on June 10. The Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad will be brought back gradually."