Airlines of several countries willing to resume flights to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The Turkish, Hungarian, Kazakh and Russian airlines are willing to resume the flights to Azerbaijan, Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Arif Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 11.

“The number of coronavirus infected people has recently increased,” the director of the State Civil Aviation Agency added. “During the flight, people are in confined spaces for a long time. Moreover, an airplane flies over the territory of several countries and lands in other country. The developed rules are aimed at protecting the health of passengers.”

“The rules have been also designed taking into account the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization and other organizations,” Mammadov added. “The temporary rules have been developed in accordance with the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization as of May 27. We have already received the information that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved these rules."