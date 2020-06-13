Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13
Trend:
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
As of June 13, 7,505 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.
In accordance with the data, in general, 375,759 tests were conducted throughout the country.
