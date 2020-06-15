FIG discloses new planned dates of gymnastics competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) held a meeting via video conference on June 15, Trend reports referring to the FIG official website.

The new planned dates of the competitions in Baku postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic were disclosed during the meeting.

The Executive Committee decided to postpone the 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku till May 27-29, 2021, while the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku - May 21-23, 2021.

Initially, the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships was to be held in Baku on May 14-16, 2020, and the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions - on May 8-10, 2020. The competitions were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.