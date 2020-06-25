WHO: COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan up over last 14 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased by 50 percent in Azerbaijan over the past 14 days, Head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 25.

“The most important thing today is to maintain social distance and wear protective masks,” head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan added. "As for those who are aware of the danger that COVID-19 brings - do share your knowledge with others."