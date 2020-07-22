Azerbaijan confirms 504 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 391 new COVID-19 cases, 504 patients have recovered and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 28,633 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 20,443 patients have recovered, 385 people have died. Currently, 7,805 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,221 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 649,953 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.