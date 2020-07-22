Azerbaijan confirms 504 more COVID-19 recoveries

Society 22 July 2020 16:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 504 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 391 new COVID-19 cases, 504 patients have recovered and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 28,633 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 20,443 patients have recovered, 385 people have died. Currently, 7,805 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,221 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 649,953 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

Azerbaijan confirms 504 more COVID-19 recoveries - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan confirms 504 more COVID-19 recoveries - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls
Tea production in Iran increases
Tea production in Iran increases
Iran's South Zagros company fixes oil equipment domestically, saves funds on imports
Iran's South Zagros company fixes oil equipment domestically, saves funds on imports
Loading Bars
Latest
Bank of Baku's total assets increase Finance 17:28
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 17:22
Export of Azerbaijani products to Moldova soars Business 17:19
Turkmenistan granted observer status in WTO Turkmenistan 17:12
WB: Prolonged COVID-related crisis likely to increase poverty in Kazakhstan Business 17:11
Baker Hughes sees decrease in int’l revenues Oil&Gas 17:10
Tea production in Iran increases Business 17:07
Canada annual inflation rate jumps by most in nine years as economy reopens Other News 17:06
Canada annual inflation rate jumps by most in nine years Other News 17:03
Turkmengas opens tender for lab testing of equipment Tenders 16:59
Azerbaijan Investment Company completes open tender to attract services Business 16:47
Uzbekneftegaz expands gas production in Kashkadarya region Oil&Gas 16:46
Iran's South Zagros company fixes oil equipment domestically, saves funds on imports Oil&Gas 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 504 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:44
Azerbaijan increases export of its products to Ukraine Business 16:39
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank’s loan portfolio increases Finance 16:37
Shell talks its projects operations in Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 16:32
Uzbek Ministry opens tender for procurement of supplements for food fortification Tenders 16:21
Iran discloses amount of investment in North Khorasan Province Business 16:19
Demand for Turkish clothes in US growing Turkey 16:07
Nasdaq quarterly profit beats on record trading volumes US 16:06
MCV vessels to be used on Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Transport 16:06
Export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan declines Business 16:05
France's import of carpets from Turkey in 1H2020 down Turkey 15:59
Nominal value of shares in state holdings in Uzbekistan down during 1H2020 Business 15:57
Data on transactions for national currency on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange in June 2020 Turkmenistan 15:50
Supplies of electrical goods from Turkey to France down Turkey 15:46
Azerbaijan's import of electrical goods from Turkey surges in June 2020 Turkey 15:45
Inflation rate rises in Iran Business 15:33
Kazakhstan's oats export down, year-on-year Business 15:27
Rouhani: Iran to continue strengthening ties with neighbors Business 15:24
WHO sends humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:17
Israeli digital farming co Taranis raises $30m Israel 15:16
MP talks Azerbaijan's 1H2020 socio-economic indicators Economy 15:16
German Association for SMEs Businesses highlights attractive spheres of Uzbek economy Business 15:10
Stadler to supply sleeping cars to Azerbaijan Transport 15:03
Russia's participation at State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan for June 2020 Turkmenistan 15:01
Iran explains India's absence from Chabahar railway project Transport 14:59
Belarus’ Belavia postpones resuming flights to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Transport 14:57
MP: Families of martyrs always in spotlight in Azerbaijan Society 14:54
Iran surpasses 280,000 for COVID-19 infected as of July 22 Society 14:45
UNWTO talks ways to restore tourism in Turkmenistan in post-pandemic period Tourism 14:41
COVID recovery fund a 'breakthrough' for EU sovereign creditworthiness Europe 14:37
Central Bank of Iran expected to curb rising foreign currency rates Finance 14:32
Bank of England sets out ways to help small banks grow Europe 14:27
Turkey's export of leather goods to US down Turkey 14:27
EBRD investments soar to record €5 billion in first half on coronavirus fallout Europe 14:27
Iran declares amount loans to be issued in Qom Province Finance 14:25
Kazakh oil services company to buy gas analyzers via tender Tenders 14:24
Azerbaijani consul general in Los Angeles talks Armenian attack on Azerbaijanis (PHOTO) Politics 14:23
Iran talks investments into Mokran Petrochemical City Oil&Gas 14:22
Azerbaijani FM informs ECO Secretary General about Armenian provocation Politics 14:13
New equipment to be delivered to Iran’s Chabahar port Business 14:06
Future net revenues of Greenfields Petroleum disclosed Oil&Gas 14:00
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with Sec-Gen of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Politics 13:59
Azerbaijani state budget revenues from rent of state-owned facilities and land plots up Finance 13:59
Uzbekistan plans to use satellite channels for land analysis ICT 13:56
Kazakhstan's meat export volumes revealed Business 13:55
Exports of Uzbek watermelons to Russia decreases Uzbekistan 13:52
Baku's Icherisheher Museum Center opens tender to attract audit services Tenders 13:51
Bulgaria signs concession deal for Sofia Airport Europe 13:50
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates media representatives on 145th anniversary of national press (PHOTO) Politics 13:49
Poland sees 2020 budget deficit at $26 billion Europe 13:47
Bahar gas field: Platforms, infrastructure necessary for production operations rehabilitated Oil&Gas 13:31
Probable, proved undeveloped reserves of Greenfields Petroleum revealed Oil&Gas 13:22
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Uzbekistan plunges in 1H2020 Turkey 13:16
UNWTO gives tips to Turkmenistan on tourism development Turkmenistan 13:08
Shifting towards online sales in Azerbaijan yields effective results Business 13:08
German business circles see Uzbekistan as potentially interesting investment spot Business 13:07
Coca-Cola resumes its activities in Turkmenistan Business 13:06
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Oil&Gas 13:06
Mobile internet usage increases in Georgia ICT 13:05
Armenians attack Azerbaijani demonstrators in Los Angeles (PHOTO) Politics 13:02
Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak field operator makes amendments to its procurement process Oil&Gas 12:56
Iran reveals production of Bandar Abbas TPP Oil&Gas 12:55
Turkmenistan wrapping up ceramic brick production plant in Lebap region Construction 12:54
Ireland may tighten travel restrictions for COVID-19 hot spots Europe 12:48
Azerbaijan names its most imported products over five months Business 12:46
Trade dominates in service sector of Uzbekistan Business 12:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 22 Finance 12:39
Japan's travel ban has hit 85% of European businesses there Other News 12:36
Baku Higher Oil School to host ‘Virtual Graduate Day’ Society 12:31
Iran's agricultural exports increase Business 12:23
Uzbekistan to launch production of Changan brand cars Transport 12:21
Azerbaijani MP appreciates support of OIC countries in face of Armenian aggression Politics 12:21
SOCAR Trading talks 1H2020 crude oil sales volume Oil&Gas 12:16
Gold price grows in Azerbaijan Finance 12:11
Activities of several mines to be restored in Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Business 12:05
Saipem inks three major offshore wind contracts Oil&Gas 12:04
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on National Press Day Politics 12:00
Turkey okays creation of SOCAR-BP joint venture in petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 11:59
Uzbekistan suffers significant losses as Central Bank releases figures for 1H2020 Finance 11:53
Azerbaijan showing interest in buying Ukrainian industrial products Business 11:50
Azerbaijan’s STP negotiating with foreign companies to export its disinfection tunnels Business 11:48
Iran's Pars Petrochemical Company boosts its production Oil&Gas 11:48
Czech coronavirus cases top 5,000 after highest daily rise this month Europe 11:38
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy pumping units via tender Tenders 11:31
Kazakhstan's revenues from air transportation plummet Transport 11:30
Lebap region of Turkmenistan signs contract with farmers for vegetables supply Business 11:25
Number of bank cards in Turkmenistan up in 1H2020 Finance 11:18
All news