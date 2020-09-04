Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers eases quarantine regime restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

As a result of the preventive measures taken in connection with the introduction of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan and thanks to the responsible behavior of citizens, the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection has been limited and the number of the cases of infection has decreased, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Sept. 4.

Following the sanitary and epidemiological situation, a decision was made on additional mitigating measures in the following directions from 00:00 (GMT+4) September 8, 2020.

The customer service in the indoor catering facilities will be allowed in compliance with the relevant rules of the quarantine regime and following the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On the regulation of some issues in connection with the reception of customers in catering facilities during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic" #237 dated July 6, 2020, from 00:00 (GMT+4) September 8.

Following the decision, the restrictions on entry and exit from Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region (except for intercity and inter-regional passenger transportation) will be lifted.

Proceeding from the current sanitary and epidemiological situation and to prevent new cases of infection, the Operational Headquarters again called on everyone to comply with the requirements of the quarantine regime, medical and preventive rules.