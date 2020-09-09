Azerbaijan confirms 154 new COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted on 16:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 175 new COVID-19 cases, 154 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 37,732 coronavirus cases have been registered in the country, 35,119 have recovered, and 555 people have died. Currently, 2,058 people are undergoing treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,140 tests were carried out in the country to reveal COVID-19 cases.

To detect the coronavirus cases, 980,978 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far.