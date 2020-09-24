Number of Kazakh cizitens sent back from Baku port during COVID-19 revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

During the coronavirus pandemic, 446 people were sent to Kazakhstan from the Baku port, General Director of the port Taleh Ziyadov said, Trend reports.

Ziyadov noted that after the entry into force in Kazakhstan of new rules on crossing the border during the quarantine regime, the Kazakh port of Kuryk resumed from May 13 the reception of its citizens and persons entitled to reside in the country.

“Over the past five months (from April through August 2020), a total of 446 people were sent to Kazakhstan from the Baku port, including 253 citizens of this country and 193 citizens of foreign countries who have the right to reside in Kazakhstan,” Ziyadov said.