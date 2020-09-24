Azerbaijan reveals 133 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 162 new COVID-19 cases, 133 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 39,686 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 37,255 of them have recovered, and 581 people have died. Currently, 1,850 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,618 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,080,873 tests have been conducted so far.