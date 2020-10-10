Two more Azerbaijani civilians injured during Armenia's shelling of Goranboy, Tartar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

Armenia, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, continues to commit terrorist acts against the civilian population, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan.

From about 18:00 (GMT+4) on October 9, 2020, the armed forces of the occupying country subjected the Goranboy and Tartar districts of Azerbaijan to intensive missile and artillery shelling from various directions.

The shells by the Armenian armed forces fell on the territory of the Tapgaragoyunlu village of the Goranboy district. As a result, a resident of the village Sanan Mehrajov was hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

Moreover, as a result of an artillery shell hitting the administrative center of the Tartar district, 1968-born resident of the district, Mushfig Farajov received injuries of varying severity, and was also taken to hospital.

At present, prosecutors are carrying out all possible operationally-investigative measures in combat conditions.