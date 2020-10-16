Latest cases of COVID-19 infections in Azerbaijan - highest since early August, TABIB says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.16

Trend:

The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 15 in Azerbaijan is the highest since the early August 2020, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said.

Garayeva made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on October 16, Trend reports.

According to her, currently, 113 patients are being treated in the intensive care units of hospitals, 16 of them are connected to artificial lung ventilation devices.

Garayeva added that quarantine rules have been tightened in the world recently, especially in many European countries.