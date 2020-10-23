Azerbaijan confirms 212 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 803 new COVID-19 cases, 212 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 48,221 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 40,831 of them have recovered, and 656 people have died. Currently, 6,734 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,951 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,270,144 tests have been conducted so far.