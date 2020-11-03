Azerbaijan prepares video footage about another serviceman showing heroism in battles (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has prepared video footage about another Azerbaijani serviceman who showed heroism in the battles for the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands.
Trend shows this video footage:
Latest
Ambassador Bilal Hayee calls on President of “Azerbaijan Airlines” to discuss commencement of direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan
Militarization level in Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani lands - one of highest in world - president's aide
President's aide calls on Azerbaijani citizens abroad for vigilance against possible Armenian attacks
Assistant to Azerbaijani president, spokesman for Azerbaijani Defense Ministry holding joint briefing