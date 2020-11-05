Quarantine being tightened in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5

Trend:

Turkey's quarantine regime has been tightened again due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Trend reports.

Starting from today, cafes and restaurants, hairdressers, theaters, cinemas and concert halls in 81 provinces of the country will operate until 22:00 (GMT+3).

The period of the tightened quarantine regime is not specified.

In addition, changes to the working hours are also envisaged. To eliminate flux density on the roads, it is recommended to go to the graded work schedule: 06:00 - 15:00, 06.30 - 15.30, 07.00 - 16.00, 07.30 - 16.30, 08.00 - 17.00, 08.30 - 17.30, 09.00 - 18.00.

Today Turkey recorded more than 382,000 cases of COVID-19 infection, 10,481 people died.