Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes to special quarantine regime in some settlements
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
Trend:
Taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made the changes to the special quarantine regime in the administrative territories of Sheki, Lankaran, Gakh, Zagatala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba and Khachmaz districts, Trend reports on Nov. 6.
