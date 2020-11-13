Azerbaijan confirms 1,015 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,364 new COVID-19 cases, 1,015 patients have recovered and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 71,580 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 53,001 of them have recovered, and 927 people have died. Currently, 17,652 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,744 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,489,382 tests have been conducted so far.