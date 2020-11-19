COVID-19 infections most often occur at funerals - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.19

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

COVID-19 infections most often occur at mourning ceremonies, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Vasif Aliyev told Trend on Nov.19.

"People don’t keep the social distance. Moreover, they either don’t wear protective masks at all, or they wear them incorrectly. Therefore, in such places there is a very high risk of infection with coronavirus," said Aliyev.