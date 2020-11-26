Azerbaijan detects 3,705 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:37)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,705 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 patients have recovered and 32 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 106,101 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 68,572 of them have recovered, and 1,256 people have died. Currently, 36,273 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,178 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,665,832 tests have been conducted so far.