Azerbaijan extends learning from home amid ongoing anti-coronavirus measures (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has changed the decree #430 dated October 29, 2020 "On additional measures to organize the activity of educational institutions operating in Azerbaijan during a special quarantine regime", Trend reports on Nov. 30.

The decree will remain in force from December 1 through December 30.

In accordance with the decree, all educational institutions operating in the country were instructed to ensure the online learning process since November 2 during the special quarantine regime.

The Ministry of Education may make a decision to resume or terminate the full-time educational process in the educational institutions during the period of this decision on the basis of the relevant conclusions of the Azerbaijani chief state sanitary doctor or the hygiene and epidemiology centers of the Ministry of Health in connection with the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country.

At the same time, if the Ministry of Education makes a decision on the resumption or termination of the full-time educational process in accordance with this decision, other executive bodies to which the educational institutions subordinate, legal entities that are state-owned or controlled by the state, as well as the founders of private educational institutions can make appropriate decisions in relation to educational institutions which are under their subordination.