Azerbaijan to create quarantine posts from Dec. 14 – Traffic police (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
The entry and exit will be restricted in five cities and 12 districts of Azerbaijan, quarantine posts will be created from December 14, 2020, head of the PR department of the Main Department of the State Traffic Police, Police Major Namidan Piriyev told Trend on Dec. 11.
