Azerbaijan updates list of martyred servicemen in Patriotic War

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has updated information dated December 3, 2020, about 2,783 servicemen of the Armed Forces who became martyrs in the Patriotic War, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, 2,756 of the martyrs were buried by December 15.

"We present for your information the photographs, names, surnames, updated data on the military ranks, and the date of birth of the buried martyrs. Work continues on the search for missing servicemen and the identification of persons whose identity has not been established. Information about this will be periodically provided to the public. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs! We bow our heads before the memory of our martyrs! ", concluded the ministry.

The Patriotic War of Azerbaijan lasted for 44 days lasted (from Sept.27 through Nov.9, 2020) and ended with the liberation of its occupied territories from the Armenian Armed Forces.