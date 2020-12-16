Azerbaijan starts assessment of infrastructure in liberated Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

The work on the assessment and inventory in connection with the measures for restoration and reconstruction in the liberated Azerbaijani territories has been launched in Shusha city on behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on Dec. 16.

The relevant instructions have been given to the working group preliminary consisting of 60 people, including the representatives of the Ministry of Culture, State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Azersu OJSC, State Agency of Automobile Roads, Azerishiq OJSC, Azerenergy OJSC, Baku Arrangement Service LLC.

One of the important tasks facing the working group is the preparation of the extended proposals in connection with the exploration of the territorial and urban planning situation in Shusha city, in particular, historical, cultural and religious monuments, including the assessment of sustainability, architectural appearance of buildings, roads and other infrastructure, as well as their restoration.