BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

As many as 355 buses more will be delivered to Azerbaijan in 2021, Trend reports citing the Baku Transport Agency (BTA).

According to the BTA, these are the 9-meter length buses of the ‘BMC Neocity’ brand (Turkey).

In line with the agreement signed between the BTA and the Turkish ‘BMC Otomativ Sənaye və Ticarət’, 205 units of 9-meter and 150 units of 12-meter buses will be purchased in 2021.