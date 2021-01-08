Air pollution level in Baku in January lowers due to COVID-19 restrictions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The five-year monitoring of air pollution level in the city of Baku has shown a 30-percent lowering of the level in the early January this year, compared to the previous years, Head of the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports on Jan.8.

Taghiyeva associated the lowering with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The main source of the city's pollution is vehicles. Due to the restrictions on vehicles' movement introduced due to the pandemic since the last year, the level of pollution has decreased, but we would like this to be observed not only because of restrictions. Measures during the pandemic showed that if undertaking certain measures can improve the ecological situation," she added.