Former IDPs from Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin district eye to soon return

AGHJABADI, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

Trend:

Residents of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district, who had been IDPs for 29 years, are waiting for the day when they will return to their lands in the district, and intend to work voluntarily in those places where the Armenians destroyed all the houses, Trend reports.

The crew of Trend’s Karabakh bureau visited a family of former IDPs from the district, temporarily residing in Garygyshlag settlement named after their native village in the Lachin district and located in the village of Takhtakorpu, Aghjabadi district.

The joy of Lachin district's return made the family and other former IDPs from the district forget long ago about the suffering they have endured over the years. With the liberation of their native lands from the Armenian occupation, they are waiting for the state's instructions on ‘the beginning of the Great Return’. These families expressed their readiness to go to Lachin, agreeing even to live in tents and believing that their destroyed villages in Lachin will soon be rebuilt.

The district had been liberated by Azerbaijani Armed Forces from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) Second Karabakh war.