Azerbaijan softens toughened quarantine regime (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan introduced due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) on April 1, 2021 in order to curb the virus spread and its possible consequences, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the headquarters, such decision was made after analyzing the current sanitary-epidemiological situation over the virus in the world, including Azerbaijan.

At the same time, it was decided to ease some of the restrictions within the toughened quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 18, 2021 and 00:00 on January 25, 2021.

So, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 18, a system of obtaining the SMS permits and permissions via icaze.e-gov.az portal for citizens to leave their homes will be cancelled in 5 cities and 12 districts of the country, including Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities and Absheron district, as well as in Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli cities.

From 00:00 (GMT +4) January 18 to 00:00 on January 25, 2021, entrance-exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities and Absheron district, as well as urban centers (except villages) of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts will be restricted.

From 00:00 (GMT+4) on Jan. 25, the activities of museums and exhibition halls in the country will be resumed.

Besides, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on Feb.1, 2021, activities of on-site customer service in catering facilities, as well as cafes, teahouses and similar establishments) from 06:00 to 00:00 will be resumed;

From 00:00 (GMT+4) Jan. 25, the barbershops and beauty salons (the provision of cosmetic services) will be allowed to operate.

According to the decision, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 18 to 00:00 on January 25, 2021, persons with tickets for international and domestic flights will be allowed to travel between the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron region, as well as regional centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Sheki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli (with the exception of villages and settlements) and outside them on the basis of tickets, and for persons entering the country through the state border in the appropriate manner - on the basis of the stamp in their passports.

From 00:00 (GMT+4) on Jan. 25, shopping facilities will be allowed to operate in Azerbaijan (excluding large shopping centers and malls)

In connection with the special quarantine regime in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities and Absheron district, as well as urban centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (except for the villages) and beyond them, citizens must obtain permission for leaving their homes to participate in the funeral of a close relative through the ‘102’ Call Center of the Duty Units Management Service under the Interior Ministry.

According to the decision, entry-exit to 5 cities and 12 districts of Azerbaijan won’t be restored.

Throughout the country, activities of public transport will be restricted on all weekends until the end of the special quarantine regime.

Restrictions on passenger transportation in the Baku Metro will remain in force.

Wearing face masks in all indoor and outdoor areas will be mandatory in Azerbaijan during the special quarantine regime.