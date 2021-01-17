Azerbaijan softens toughened quarantine regime (UPDATE)

Society 17 January 2021 13:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan softens toughened quarantine regime (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan introduced due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) on April 1, 2021 in order to curb the virus spread and its possible consequences, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the headquarters, such decision was made after analyzing the current sanitary-epidemiological situation over the virus in the world, including Azerbaijan.

At the same time, it was decided to ease some of the restrictions within the toughened quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 18, 2021 and 00:00 on January 25, 2021.

So, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 18, a system of obtaining the SMS permits and permissions via icaze.e-gov.az portal for citizens to leave their homes will be cancelled in 5 cities and 12 districts of the country, including Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities and Absheron district, as well as in Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli cities.

From 00:00 (GMT +4) January 18 to 00:00 on January 25, 2021, entrance-exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities and Absheron district, as well as urban centers (except villages) of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts will be restricted.

From 00:00 (GMT+4) on Jan. 25, the activities of museums and exhibition halls in the country will be resumed.

Besides, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on Feb.1, 2021, activities of on-site customer service in catering facilities, as well as cafes, teahouses and similar establishments) from 06:00 to 00:00 will be resumed;

From 00:00 (GMT+4) Jan. 25, the barbershops and beauty salons (the provision of cosmetic services) will be allowed to operate.

According to the decision, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 18 to 00:00 on January 25, 2021, persons with tickets for international and domestic flights will be allowed to travel between the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron region, as well as regional centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Sheki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli (with the exception of villages and settlements) and outside them on the basis of tickets, and for persons entering the country through the state border in the appropriate manner - on the basis of the stamp in their passports.

From 00:00 (GMT+4) on Jan. 25, shopping facilities will be allowed to operate in Azerbaijan (excluding large shopping centers and malls)

In connection with the special quarantine regime in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities and Absheron district, as well as urban centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (except for the villages) and beyond them, citizens must obtain permission for leaving their homes to participate in the funeral of a close relative through the ‘102’ Call Center of the Duty Units Management Service under the Interior Ministry.

According to the decision, entry-exit to 5 cities and 12 districts of Azerbaijan won’t be restored.

Throughout the country, activities of public transport will be restricted on all weekends until the end of the special quarantine regime.

Restrictions on passenger transportation in the Baku Metro will remain in force.

Wearing face masks in all indoor and outdoor areas will be mandatory in Azerbaijan during the special quarantine regime.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia to get first part of Covid vaccine in one month
Georgia to get first part of Covid vaccine in one month
Building materials price hikes may increase cost of projects in Georgia
Building materials price hikes may increase cost of projects in Georgia
Georgian plans to vaccinate 60% of its population
Georgian plans to vaccinate 60% of its population
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan approves COVID-19 vaccination strategy for 2021-2022 Society 13:09
Delegation of Turkic Council, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKSOY visit Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 13:05
Electricity supplies to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha begin Politics 12:59
Iran discloses number of contracts signed in industrial parks of Ardabil Province Business 12:58
Uzbekistan’s activity on Turkmenistan’s Commodity, Raw Materials Exchange for Dec. 2020 Business 12:58
Guatemala cracks down on migrant caravan bound for United States Other News 12:56
Iran has means to restore oil extraction Oil&Gas 12:18
U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan launches ’30 Years Together’ campaign Kazakhstan 12:10
Brazilian healthcare watchdog declines request for emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine Other News 10:51
SOCAR bonds will again bring their owners $1.25 million Economy 10:12
Turkey's investments in natural gas supply reach $3B in 18 years Oil&Gas 09:35
EU would like new EPCA to enhance bilateral relations in Central Asia Business 09:30
Georgia to get first part of Covid vaccine in one month Georgia 09:16
AEOI issues statement in response to E3 Nuclear Program 09:10
Kazakhstan reports almost 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 09:05
U.S. state capitals, Washington on alert for possible pro-Trump armed protests US 08:42
Argentina confirms first case of new variant of coronavirus Other News 08:08
Frankfurt airport terminal shut down over man threatening police Europe 07:33
Azerbaijani districts to be digitalized within Smart City project ICT 07:01
G7 summit to take place in UK’s Cornwall in June Europe 06:03
Volume of essential products available in Iranian ports revealed Business 05:01
France's COVID-19 death toll tops 70,000 Europe 03:30
Fires in central Chile consume over 3,200 hectares Other News 02:14
2 IS militants killed, 6 arrested in Iraq Arab World 01:01
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 00:10
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 18 Oil&Gas 00:10
President Ilham Aliyev calls President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Politics 16 January 23:43
WHO reports over 688,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 16 January 23:39
Tunisian PM appoints new ministers in sweeping cabinet reshuffle Arab World 16 January 23:00
Azerbaijani gymnasts awarded the title of "Honorary Master of Sports" Society 16 January 22:30
Thousands march in Vienna against coronavirus restrictions World 16 January 21:43
Uzbekistan's Bukhara oil refinery starts production of RON-95 gasoline under QuWatt brand Oil&Gas 16 January 21:09
Iran's SPGC reveals processing data of its first refinery Oil&Gas 16 January 20:29
Kazakhstan, Greece boost trade turnover year-on-year Business 16 January 20:26
Building materials price hikes may increase cost of projects in Georgia Construction 16 January 20:25
Serbia receives 1 mln Sinopharm vaccines from China Europe 16 January 20:03
Iran's Rasht-Caspian railway to stimulate development of production Construction 16 January 19:29
Over 110,000 health workers receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in Istanbul Turkey 16 January 18:56
7 killed in helicopter crash in southern Philippines Other News 16 January 18:16
New footage from Azerbaijani Aghdam district's Shelli village issued (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 January 17:36
Azerbaijan confirms 650 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16 January 17:36
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 16 January 17:24
Georgian plans to vaccinate 60% of its population Georgia 16 January 17:01
Turkmenistan's MFA holds briefing dedicated to commissioning of infrastructure facilities (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 16 January 16:53
Kazakhstan reports big increase in revenues from transporting cargo by air Transport 16 January 16:30
Preliminary cost of building pharmaceutical cluster in Tashkent revealed Uzbekistan 16 January 15:42
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 16 Society 16 January 15:00
Member of Turkey's coronavirus board assures efficacy of CoronaVac Turkey 16 January 14:54
Azerbaijan shares footage from Mirzajamally village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 January 14:39
Summary of Operational Headquarters' amendments to quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Society 16 January 14:21
Azercell’s Mobile Eye and Mobile Dental Clinics provided free medical service to the hundreds of residents in 2020! (PHOTO) Other News 16 January 14:18
Nepal approves emergency use of Covishield vaccine manufactured in India Other News 16 January 14:13
COVID-19 infection rate falling in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 16 January 14:10
Georgia reveals number of COVID-19 cases for Jan.16 Georgia 16 January 14:06
Iran's trade turnover with Turkmenistan decreases Business 16 January 13:46
Japan interested in creation JVs in Uzbekistan in production and services spheres Business 16 January 13:46
Details of agricultural products exported to Iraq via Iran's Mehran customs announced Business 16 January 13:38
Turkmenistan's Main State Service opens tender for equipment purchase Tenders 16 January 13:33
Participation in funeral to be permitted via Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's Call Center Society 16 January 13:30
Toughened quarantine in Azerbaijan turned out to be effective - President's assistant Society 16 January 13:30
Vaccination of people aged over 65 to begin on Feb. 1 - Azerbaijani president's assistant Society 16 January 13:29
Storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccines being created in Azerbaijan's Shusha (UPDATE) Society 16 January 13:27
Nepal requests India for early provision of COVID-19 vaccines Other News 16 January 13:26
S Jaishankar attends sixth meeting of India-Nepal Joint Commission Other News 16 January 13:26
At 18 million, India has largest diaspora in the world: UN Other News 16 January 13:25
Azerbaijan to purchase vaccines via Fund for Combating COVID-19 Society 16 January 13:24
Baku subway, public transport not to work on weekends until quarantine ends Society 16 January 13:23
Azerbaijan reveals volume of imported Chinese Sinovac vaccine Society 16 January 13:22
Azerbaijan shares footage from liberated Hajikand village of Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 January 13:22
Operational Headquarters of Azerbaijan talks international, domestic flights Society 16 January 13:07
Prime Minister Modi Launches pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive Other News 16 January 12:49
GM to invest C$1 billion in Canada plant to manufacture electric vans Other News 16 January 12:43
Azerbaijan to start vaccination from COVID-19 - Operational Headquarters Society 16 January 12:24
Barbershops and beauty salons in Azerbaijan to start working soon Society 16 January 12:24
Kazakhstan sees decrease in exports to EAEU countries Business 16 January 12:23
Review of transactions in national currency at Turkmen exchange for Dec. 2020 Finance 16 January 12:22
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen Commodity Exchange for Dec. 2020 Finance 16 January 12:17
Iran's companies can offer technical services in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 16 January 12:16
Azerbaijan to resume activity of shopping centers, museums, barbershops Society 16 January 11:45
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 16 January 11:38
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 16 Uzbekistan 16 January 11:38
Ban on entry-exit to some cities, regions of Azerbaijan remains in force Society 16 January 11:38
Azerbaijan makes wearing face masks mandatory both indoor, outdoor Society 16 January 11:37
Public catering facilities in Azerbaijan to resume activity soon Society 16 January 11:13
Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues Other News 16 January 11:09
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to transformer substations via tender Tenders 16 January 11:08
Azerbaijan softens toughened quarantine regime Society 16 January 11:02
Turkmenistan, IBRD sign protocol of negotiations on COVID-19 response draft Finance 16 January 10:57
Azerbaijan cancels SMS-permissions for leaving homes due to COVID-19 Society 16 January 10:55
Iranian currency rates for January 16 Finance 16 January 10:18
Iran expects balance in foreign currency rates Business 16 January 10:12
Azerbaijan's import of grain from Russia's Stavropol for 2020 revealed Business 16 January 10:04
Mass inoculation of Russians against coronavirus to begin on January 18 Other News 16 January 08:55
Indonesia quake kills at least 42, injures hundreds Other News 16 January 08:05
U.S. Health Secretary Azar condemns Capitol violence in resignation letter US 16 January 07:38
UzAuto Motors doubles cars production volume in 2020 Transport 16 January 07:01
France's coronavirus death toll approaches 70,000 Europe 16 January 06:32
Over 600,000 have received Sinovac shots in Turkey's vaccination program Turkey 16 January 05:59
5.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran Society 16 January 05:13
Hotel occupancy increases in all Georgian regions Business 16 January 05:01
All news