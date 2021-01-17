Call for prayer sounded at Omar pass in direction of Murovdag (VİDEO)
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
Trend:
During the occupation of the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces in April 1993, civilians escaped the massacre by trying to escape through the steep cliffs at the Omar Pass, Trend reports on Sunday,
27 years later, on November 25, 2020, the Azerbaijani army, which won in the Patriotic War, under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, entered the Kalbajar region exactly this way, through the Omar Pass.
