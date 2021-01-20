Phased COVID-19 vaccination continues in Azerbaijan - Ministry of Health
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20
Trend:
Phased vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Azerbaijan, Deputy Health Minister of Azerbaijan Viktor Gasimov said, Trend reports.
"The stages of the process are reflected in the vaccination strategy. It indicates which population groups and at what stages will be vaccinated. At the first stage, medical workers are vaccinated, then workers of other structures. I also got vaccinated and I feel good," said the deputy minister.
Latest
Liberation of Azerbaijani lands is not just victory for Azerbaijan, it is great victory for entire Turkic world - Turkic Council SecGen
20th century has not seen such barbarism, vandalism and destruction, deliberate destruction of cities, villages - President Aliyev
Soviet leadership tried to break will of Azerbaijani people by sending troops to Baku in 1990 - MP (VIDEO)