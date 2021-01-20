Armenians destroyed mausoleum of outstanding Azerbaijani poet in Shusha - monitoring results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Armenia destroyed the building of the museum-mausoleum complex of outstanding Azerbaijani poet Molla Panah Vagif in Shusha city and dozens of exhibits that were there, the Azerberpa Scientific Research Design Institute CJSC told Trend.

“The museum-mausoleum complex of Molla Panah Vagif is one of the many historical monuments that have been vandalized by Armenia. The complex was built on the territory where the tomb of the outstanding poet is located, next to Jydyr Duzyu in the city of Shusha. During the occupation, the building of the complex and the exhibits located here was destroyed,” Azerberpa noted.

Telman Karimli, Director of the Azerberpa Scientific Research Design Institute CJSC, experts of the institute, and other relevant structures monitored the historical and cultural monuments of the city to study their condition.

“It was found that many historical and cultural monuments located in Shusha city, including the Vagif Mausoleum have lost their original appearance. By the order of President Ilham Aliyev, all historical monuments in Shusha will be restored to their original appearance, the Days of Vagif poetry will be held here again,” the research institute said.