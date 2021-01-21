Azerbaijan's 'Regional Development' Public Association launches new portal (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

The ‘Regional Development’ Public Association of Azerbaijan has launched the web portal www.teklifimvar.az, which allows users to submit proposals in various fields, Trend reports on Jan.21.

The portal is aimed at promoting the active participation of the population in the socio-economic, social, and cultural life of the country, and contributing to the strengthening of public control.

After considering and selecting the offers of the users registered on the web-resource, the corresponding joint measures will be undertaken with the relevant structures on their implementation.

Information about the results will be posted on the portal, and the public will be able to monitor the process.

The public association functions in the areas of public control, consideration of various appeals of the population, their solution in cooperation with appropriate structures, as well as scientific, educational, health, social, environmental, tourism, sports, and other projects.