Azerbaijan discloses area of liberated lands sown with wheat in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The liberated Aghdam district of Azerbaijan is being demined, Allahveren Aliyev, first deputy head of the Executive Power of Aghdam district, told Trend on Jan. 22.

“A total of 1,625 hectares of sown areas were cleared of mines,” first deputy head said. “Wheat is sown in the cleared areas. Some 1,611 hectares out of 1,625 hectares of land cleared of mines have been sown with wheat.”

Aliyev stressed that at present, demining work is underway in the villages included in the liberated administrative Shahbulag region.

"Moreover, there is a process of demining in Bagmanlar, Sarijali, Aghdamkend, Ismayilbeyli, Shelli villages," first deputy head added.