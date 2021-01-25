Azerbaijan confirms 273 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 57 new COVID-19 cases, 273 patients have recovered and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 229,032 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 220,565 of them have recovered, and 3,093 people have died. Currently, 5,374 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,257 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,364,809 tests have been conducted so far.
